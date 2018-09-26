India Yamaha moves HC against workers’ union, terms strike as illegal

A cross-section of the workforce continued to stay away from work at all the factories of three companies on Tuesday too.

Amidst a tri-partite meeting called to discuss the ongoing strike at labour commissionerate, India Yamaha Motor moved the Madras High Court on Tuesday, seeking restraining workers from holding strike inside the factory, claiming the strike is illegal.

The petition came up before a single judge and the judge posted the case for hearing after two weeks with the notice to be returnable by the office bearers of the trade union — CITU.

Despite repeated calls, Yamaha officials did not come forward to neither confirm nor deny. However, sources in the CITU, the trade union, confirmed the developments and said that whatever possible way we will challenge the contention. Meanwhile, the strike continued for the fourth day.

CITU sources further said that apart from contending the strike is illegal, Yamaha also sought the court to direct the workers to demonstrate 200 metres away from the factory premises. There were over 750 permanent workers holding sit-in-dharna for the last few days, demanding formation of workers’ union as well reinstating of sacked workers.

When contacted, CITU president A Soundararajan confirmed the developments and said that it is unfortunate at a time when the reconcilliation talks have been called for to sort out the issue. We will legally contest and may even move the court earlier than the stipulated two weeks’ time to put forth facts.

CITU leader S Kannan said that the workers are just involved in sit-in-protest and not holding demonstration. So we have a legal point to contest the Yamaha’s petition. The union is planning to make its oral submission before the single judge, in a day or two, highlighting our facts/reasons, he said.

Meanwhile, members of the CITU workers’ union across neighbourhood factories have also extended support to Yamaha workers union by joining them in their protest against the management.

A cross-section of the workforce continued to stay away from work at all the factories of three companies on Tuesday too. Thousands of workers, both permanent and contractual of India Yamaha, Royal Enfield, MSI have been protesting against the respective managements for not allowing formation of unions to safeguard their jobs as well collective bargaining on the wages front.

CITU official said that nearly 750 out of the total 805 permanent employees are involved in sit-in protest against the management for last few days.

As a result, the production has come down from 2,000 units a day to only 400 now. Similarly, some of the contractual workers at Royal Enfield plant at Oragadam/Vallam Vadagal have been on warpath from Monday as four of them were summarily dismissed by the mangement as they tried to form a labour union.

The strike continued for the second day on Tuesday. Officials were not available for comments.

While India Yamaha has an annual production capacity of close to 1 million units per annum (post its recent expansion), Royal Enfield has just increased its production capacity to 9.5 lakh units per annum.