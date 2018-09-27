India Yamaha Motor talks with union remain inconclusive

As against 2,000 to 2,400 units a day, the current production level has come down to 400 units a day.

The tri-partite talks between labour commissioner, India Yamaha Motor management and workers’ union (CITU) held on Wednesday failed to arrive at any solution and the talks will continue again on Thursday.

While India Yamaha officials could not be reached for their comments on the tri-partite talks at the labour commissionerate here in Chennai, sources in the know told FE that the talks will continue tomorrow (Thursday) as the India Yamaha official, who took part in the talks, wanted some more time to take up the matter with the company’s top management for further discussions.

Meanwhile, as per the Madras High Court order on Tuesday, police force have entered the Yamaha factory premises at Oragadam near here on Wednesday to evict the 750-odd permanent workers, who have been protesting for the last five days as the strike continued on Wednesday too.

Following police action, some of the workers have climbed a telecom tower to mark their protest against the police as well as the management.

When contacted, A Soundararajan, president of CITU, confirmed the developments and said: “It was unfortunate to see that an official from India Yamaha’s HR department only took part in today’s discussions.

“He too could not give any assurance as he wanted to take up the matter with the company’s MD and sought sometime to proceed further in this regard. Hence, the tri-partite talks will continue tomorrow (Thursday).”

To a specific question on the HC order to hold protest outside the premises, he said we respect the order and at the same time the union will not give up its protest.

“We will work out a strategy on sustaining this protest momentum and will discuss with our union leaders on this issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, India Yamaha Motor continued its production on Wednesday with some contract workers as well as trainees numbering into 1,500.

However, it is believed that the daily production has taken a hit.

As against 2,000 to 2,400 units a day, the current production level has come down to 400 units a day, sources here claimed.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered police protection for the Yamaha Motors Oragadam plant and directed employees to hold protests 200 metres away from the factory premises, in a response to a petition filed by the company.

Yamaha, in its petition, had sought police protection for “ingress and aggress of vehicles and people from in and out of the factory premises and to further vacate the trespassing workmen by ensuring that no striking workers assemble illegally in any form within the radius of 200 metres from the petitioner’s (Yamaha’s) factory.”