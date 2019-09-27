India witnesses M&A activity worth $310 billion between 2015-2019: Report

These large deals doubled in value between 2015 and 2016 to billion.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity remained robust in India between 2015 and 2019. During this period, there were more than 3,600 M&A deals with an aggregate value of more than $310 billion, said the Bain-CII India M&A report released on Thursday.

The report focused on 60 largest transactions by strategic investors in India between 2015 and 2019, each valued at more than $250 million. These large deals doubled in value between 2015 and 2016 to $23 billion. Over 2017 to 2018, the value of these deals doubled again to $56 billion. “This was notably due to the passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016, which enabled bidding for several distressed assets to complete in 2018. The deal size also grew during this period, averaging $0.7 billion in 2015 to more than $2.6 billion in 2017 and 2018,” the report said.

Deal volume remained robust across sectors, with industrial goods, energy, telecom and media representing more than 60% of deals both in terms of volume and value. Larger deals took place in the energy and technology sectors.