India-US CEO forum calls for greater partnership in pharma, digital sectors

The working groups of the India-US CEO forum have sought to further bolster bilateral co-operation across critical areas, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence, ICT and digital infrastructure.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo officially launched the US-India CEO Forum meeting on Wednesday. The forum comprises top executives from leading Indian and American companies and is co-chaired by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Lockheed Martin president & CEO James Taiclet.

Also Read: Prestige Estates Q2 profit jumps 55% to Rs 149 crore

During the forum’s meeting, the working groups also focussed on building partnership in other areas, such as entrepreneurship and promoting small businesses, energy, water and environment, infrastructure and manufacturing, financial services, trade and investments. This is the sixth time the forum has been convened since its reconstitution in December 2014.

“The forum continues to be an effective platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and to identify areas for closer collaboration for the mutual benefit of both economies,” the commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday.