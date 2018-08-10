India travel mart exhibition commences in Ludhiana

Bihar Tourism Minister Pramod Kumar inaugurated the ITM.

A three-day exhibition by India travel mart (ITM) commenced here today, with tourism departments of states and private tour operators showcasing their products.

Exhibitors, travel agents, tour organisers, hoteliers are participating in this exhibition.

West Bengal, Bihar and Gujarat are among the exhibitors.

“With the kind of stressful lives that we lead, a person tends to looks for refreshing holidays and unique travel destination to unwind. To simplify this need, we organise ITM-Ludhiana annually wherein the customers get specially designed packages and great deals with innumerable choices,” ITM managing director Ajay Gupta said.

“We understand the need to promote the tier II and tier III cities in tourism. A unique blend of hassle free travel packages,” he added.