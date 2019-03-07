Wealth of nations: India beats China in creating new billionaires

India leads the world with an expected 39% surge, followed by the Philippines and China.
Asia will see the fastest billionaire population growth in the world over the next four years, despite economic uncertainties in the region triggered by the China-US trade war.
Asia will also see the biggest increase in ultra-high net worth individuals (people with net assets of $30 million or more). India leads the world with an expected 39% surge, followed by the Philippines and China.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.