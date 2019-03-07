Wealth of nations: India beats China in creating new billionaires

Asia will also see the biggest increase in ultra-high net worth individuals (people with net assets of million or more)

Asia will see the fastest billionaire population growth in the world over the next four years, despite economic uncertainties in the region triggered by the China-US trade war.

Asia will also see the biggest increase in ultra-high net worth individuals (people with net assets of $30 million or more). India leads the world with an expected 39% surge, followed by the Philippines and China.