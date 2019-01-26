India stay off 76-member WTO push for global e-commerce rules

E-commerce, or online trade in goods and services, has become a huge component of the global economy.

Impatient with a lack of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules on the explosive growth of e-commerce, 76 members – including the United States, China, the European Union and Japan – agreed on Friday to start negotiating a new framework.

India did not join the initiative. It has previously said the WTO should finish off the stalled but development-oriented “Doha Round” of talks before moving into new areas.

“It would always be better if we had every WTO member in it,” said WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo. “But what is important also is that this group is open. It’s an open-ended group, so any member that wants to participate in this conversation can join any time.”

China, which is locked in a trade war with the United States, signaled conditional support for the initiative but said it should also take into account the needs of developing countries, in comments likely to rile Washington.

E-commerce, or online trade in goods and services, has become a huge component of the global economy. A WTO report put the total value of e-commerce in 2016 at $27.7 trillion, of which nearly $24 trillion was business-to-business transactions.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, negotiators from the 76 countries and regions agreed on Friday to hammer out an agenda for negotiations they hope to kick off this year on setting new e-commerce rules.

“I’ve said for quite some time it was unacceptable that by 2018 … the WTO won’t have a deeper, more effective conversation about a phenomenon that is driving the global economy today,” said Azevedo.

Japan’s trade minister Hiroshige Seko said his country hopes to use its presidency of this year’s Group of 20 meetings of major economies to help accelerate negotiations.

“The current WTO rules don’t match the needs of the 21st century. You can tell that from the fact there are no solid rules on e-commerce,” Seko told a separate briefing.

China’s WTO Ambassador Zhang Xiangchen said the e-commerce declaration “could have been better drafted” but Beijing was still willing to co-sponsor it.

Trade experts say the global trade rulebook is rapidly becoming outdated and needs to keep up or become obsolete. A recent study found that 70 regional trade agreements already include provisions or chapters on e-commerce.

The WTO’s 164 members failed to consolidate some 25 separate e-commerce proposals at a conference at Buenos Aires in December, including a call to set up a central e-commerce negotiating forum.