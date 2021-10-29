India smartphone shipments decline 2% y-o-y in Q3 2021: Counterpoint

5G smartphone shipments crossed the 10-million mark for the first time in Q3 2021.

India’s smartphone shipments fell 2% y-o-y at 52 million units in Q3 2021 calendar year (CY), Counterpoint Research said.

The smartphone market continues to show signs of resilience and the quarterly numbers would have been even higher if not for the component shortages that escalated during the quarter, the market research firm said.

“Smartphone shipments maintained a strong momentum after the second Covid wave. Consumer demand outweighed the supply due to the high pent-up demand. Keeping in mind the global component shortage, most of the brands were aggressively working to secure enough stock for the festive season. The demand in the online channels remained strong and reached highest-ever shipments in Q3 2021,” Counterpoint senior research analyst, Prachir Singh said.

Chinese brands captured 74% share in the Indian smartphone market in Q3 2021. Xiaomi led the market with a 22% share driven by the Redmi 9 series and Redmi Note 10 series. Samsung captured the second spot with a 19% share. The online-focused Galaxy M series and F series drove its shipments along with the newly launched Galaxy A series models which saw high demand in the offline channels, Counterpoint research analyst Monika Sharma said.

Strong volumes of Vivo’s Y-series and V-series led the brand to capture the third spot with a 15% share. Realme captured the fourth spot with a 14% share driven by its budget segment C series. Oppo took the fifth spot with 10% share, she added.

5G smartphone shipments crossed the 10-million mark for the first time in Q3 2021. 5G with multiple band support (>5 bands) captured 50% of the 5G smartphone market for the first time. Vivo became the top 5G smartphone brand for the first time. It was followed by Samsung, OnePlus and Realme.

Apple was the highest growing brand in Q3 2021 with 212% y-o-y growth and led the premium smartphone market (> Rs 30,000) with a 44% share. It maintained its leading position in the ultra-premium segment (> Rs 45,000 or around $650) with a 74% share. Strong demand for iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 were the major factors in its growth. Apple became the top 5G smartphone brand in premium segment for the first time.

Online channels captured around 55% of the smartphone shipments during the July-September 2021 quarter.

India’s overall mobile handset market declined 5% y-o-y in Q3 2021. Samsung regained the top position in the handset market, capturing an 18% share in Q3 2021. The feature phone market declined 12% y-o-y as the migration to smartphones continued. Itel led the feature phone market, taking 27% share followed by Lava, Nokia HMD and Samsung. Itel has been leading the feature phone market for the last eight consecutive quarters.