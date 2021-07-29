India smartphone shipments cross 33 million units in April-June

The overall handset market grew 74% y-o-y in Q2 2021 but declined by 28% Q-o-Q. The feature phone market declined 50% Q-o-Q with the second Covid wave reducing the disposable income of its consumers, who mainly reside in Tier III and IV towns and rural areas, Counterpoint said.

India’s smartphone shipments grew 82% year-on-year (y-o-y) to reach more than 33 million units during April-June 2021. However, the market fell 14% on a sequential basis as the second wave of Covid-19 infections adversely impacted consumer sentiment, Counterpoint Research said on Wednesday.

Smartphone shipments witnessed low volumes during April and May. However, the market saw a pent-up demand in June as restrictions were lifted and stores started to reopen, said Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint.

Offline-centric brands were more affected during April and May as consumers preferred online channels. Brands like Xiaomi and Realme were able to maintain high volumes leveraging their better online reach. Due to multiple use-cases and functionalities, the smartphone has become an integral part of daily life and a necessity. The pent-up demand witnessed in June is a testament to that, he explained.

On the competitive landscape, Counterpoint research analyst, Monika Sharma said, “Chinese brands held a 79% share. Xiaomi (including Poco) led the market with a 28% share, followed by Samsung, Vivo, Realme and Oppo.

The Redmi 9 series and the Redmi Note 10 series drove shipments for Xiaomi while online-heavy Galaxy M-series and F-series drove the shipments for Samsung. The share of 5G smartphones is constantly increasing, crossing 14% in the June-ended quarter, she added.

“Realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with a 23% share, followed by OnePlus. OnePlus led the premium smartphone market (>Rs 30,000) with a 34% share, driven by the newly launched OnePlus 9 series. To expand and serve their consumer base, many brands started home delivery of smartphones during lockdowns via digital platforms like WhatsApp,” Sharma said.

Samsung remained aggressive in online channels during the quarter and reached its highest-ever online share, an indication that the brand’s online channel strategy is working well along with its e-store. The Korean company led the upper mid-tier (Rs 20,000-30,000) segment driven by the strong performance of the Galaxy A32, A52 and F62.

Apple witnessed a 144% y-o-y growth in Q2 2021. The brand maintained its leading position in the ultra-premium segment (>Rs 45,000 or ~$650) with more than 49% share. Continued strong demand for the iPhone 11 coupled with aggressive offers on the iPhone 12 series were the driving factors for this growth.

Itel led the feature phone market with a 24% share, followed by Jio, Lava and Samsung. This is the seventh consecutive quarter where Itel has outperformed its peers to lead the feature phone market, it added.