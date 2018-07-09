India should build its own aircraft, says Ex-ISRO chief Kiran Kumar

Ex-ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar. (Express Photo)

A growing large economy like India with huge domestic market should build aircraft indigenously and make sure that it does not depend on international entities alone to meet its needs, says an eminent scientist. The former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation A S Kiran Kumar said India is now poised for a significant growth in the aircraft industry.

The President-elect of Aeronautical Society of India said many of the Indian industries and private enterprises actually contribute to the global aircraft industry and provide some key components because of the “advantages” they have. These industries and enterprises are establishing newer capabilities within the country. “In the coming days and years, there is a tremendous opportunity, we need to build on the capabilities of the country,” Kiran Kumar told PTI.

Companies globally are realising there is a tremendous potential in India to make cost-effective components and sub-systems, and “gradually things are moving in this direction,” according to him. More and more entrepreneurs, Kiran Kumar said, are gradually trying to pitch in and capture the market. “It’s a positive development that’s happening and in the coming days and years, we also need a large number of aircraft; if we are able to do some more developments on aircraft industry within the country, it will be great,” he said.

Government, Kiran Kumar said, needs to make sure that the environment is conducive within the country, and industries are supported and encouraged to build aircraft. “We also need to make sure that we don’t depend only on outside entities for building the aircraft, we need to start building in the country,” Kiran Kumar said.

Indian aircraft manufacturing industry should start developing, he said. “We cannot be depending on international sources as we keep growing as one of the largest economies in the world, and we have a huge market within the country. Unless we start building our own aircraft…. airlines…indigenous development…it’s a very important aspect which needs the attention of everybody,” he said. “We want Indian aircraft to be realised. Right now, some of the Indian companies have started providing parts to the global aircraft industry, we want an Indian aircraft to also come out,” he said. Kiran Kumar agreed that such an endeavour needs a clear road-map and vision to achieve the objective.