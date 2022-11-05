India set to dominate global supply chain: Tata Sons chief

India is poised to dominate the global supply chain and provide an alternative to China for the world, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said at his keynote address at a convocation ceremony of Anant National University in Ahmedabad.

“India is not only going to become the third-largest economy in the world in the years to come, but the country will also surpass the $5-trillion economy target soon,” he said, adding, “India’s infrastructure as well as domestic and export growth-led economy will increase the per capita income beyond $2,000 in the coming years.” For the youngsters, these developments will create huge economic opportunities and there would be a large-scale requirement of leadership.”

“We’re fortunate we are residing in a country where there’s huge potential for growth. In the near future, global growth will be dominated by developing and emerging economies for decades to come,” he said.

Chandrasekaran told the graduating students that they are coming into the market at a pivotal moment in history as in the past 2-3 years people had experienced a complex and different world. “We all witnessed something which we hope to never experience in our lifetime again. We witnessed lots of hardships and it proved how resilient we are. However, all these have also created lots of opportunities too, especially in the digital technology space,” he said.

The adoption and use of digital technology in the past couple of years has almost gained a decade of acceleration as the world believed in it, he said.