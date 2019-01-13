India seeks Chinese participation to realize its electric mobility vision by 2030

In March 2018, the government revised its target of electrification of vehicles to 30% from earlier 100%.

For India’s ambitious objective of achieving electric mobility by 2030, we see a very substantive role for the Chinese electric vehicles (EV) players, NITI Aayog Principal Advisor Anil Srivastava said in a statement issued by India embassy in Beijing.

The invitation to the Chinese EV industry comes amid India’s aim to move towards EVs to reduce the dependence on oil imports. In September last year, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at a conference had said that it will be useful for the country if it achieves at least 15% vehicle electrification in the next five.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 had announced the government’s aim to switch to 100% EVs by 2030 to lower oil imports and pollution. However, in March 2018, the government revised it to a more realistic target of 30% electrification.

Srivastava led an industry delegation from India to address ‘Global Zero Emission and All Electric Vehicle’ summit held this week in Beijing and met Chen Qingtai, President of China EV100 – a private EV association of more than 200 Chinese electric mobility industries. Srivastava invited China’s participation in India’s EV mobility plans.

He talked about the huge cooperation potential of both countries given their EV market size. Srivastava proposed to set up a formal interaction mechanism between an Indian EV Industry association and China EV100 to meet periodically along with an industry-meet of businesses from the countries in the first half of this year.

Earlier, Srivastava spoke about the Indian government’s policy for the promotion of electric mobility, the current state of play and future roadmap.

Addressing the summit, he said EV sales were expected to be 30% of total sales in 2030 with 25.36 million EVs and 59.17 million (Internal Combustion Engines) ICEs.

He further said that India is committed to global environmental commitments, and will encourage the development and adoption of clean energy and new energy transportation.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the government’s electric mobility programme will promote manufacturing and job creation, besides reducing pollution.

Electric mobility is an attractive, sustainable and profitable solution to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change, PTI quoted the minister as saying after induction of 15 electric vehicles for usage by officers of the Finance Ministry.

Among the startups engaged in EVs in India include Ather Energy, Ampere Vehicle, Okinawa Autotech, 22Motors, Emflux Motors, Orxa Energies, Lithium Urban Technologies even as large corporates have jumped into the market.