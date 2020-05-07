India Post provides Rs 720-cr cash at doorsteps via AePS since March 25

Around 46 lakh mail articles were delivered, apart from payment of about 37 lakh money orders, during the lockdown.

Since the start of the lockdown from March 25, India Post has provided cash to the tune of Rs 720 crore at the doorsteps of around 38 lakh people through the Aadhaar Enabled payments System (AePS).

During the period, around 2.7 crore Post Office Savings Bank transactions were carried out involving more than Rs 40,000 crore, while 1.3 crore India Post Payments Banks (IPPB) transactions were carried out worth Rs 2,854 crore.

During normal times, monthly average AePS transactions stand at around Rs 129 crore. Similarly, during normal times, IPPB transactions are to the tune of Rs 1,768 crore.

The number of money orders are around 12 lakh during normal times.

Postal secretary Pradipta Kumar Bisoi told FE, “The department has used air cargo flights to dispatch mail to the nearest metro or big towns and thereafter used its fleet of mail motor vans and a few hired vans to reach shipment to various destinations within the state or to the neighbouring states.”

He said that more than 250 tonne of medicines and medical equipment are being delivered through tie-ups with the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, the Directorate General of Health Services and online pharmaceutical companies.