India poised to take advantage of new age technological advancements, says Suresh Prabhu (Twitter image)

India is optimally leveraging technology to offer various services on digital platforms and is poised to take full advantage of new generation of technological advancements, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said Tuesday. Speaking at Convergence India 2019, the minister said that digital technologies are advancing and becoming all pervasive.

“Some countries will have a natural advantage in offering these services for all the platforms, be it the government services, business to business or any other service,” Prabhu said. He said the future of digital services will be based on convergence, and effective use of broadband. The government is committed to promote the use of technology, he said and added that there is a Rs 5,000 crore action plan for champion sectors, which includes in IT and related services.

“Our ministry is working on promoting services in a big way for which we set aside Rs 5,000 crore to promote champion sectors of the service sector, in which IT and related services will play a key role…We will ensure the sector develops, creates job opportunities…and ensure complete coverage of the population to eradicate digital divide, through digital literacy and infrastructure development,” the minister said.