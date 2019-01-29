India poised to take advantage of new age technological advancements, says Suresh Prabhu

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 1:58 PM

India is optimally leveraging technology to offer various services on digital platforms and is poised to take full advantage of new generation of technological advancements, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said Tuesday.

Convergence India, Convergence India 2019, Convergence India exhibitor list, Convergence India 2019 floor plan, Convergence India 2019 logo, Convergence Indiaapolis, Convergence India 2020, suresh prabhu, suresh prabhu contact, suresh prabhu image, suresh prabhu ministry, suresh prabhu news, suresh prabhu latest newsIndia poised to take advantage of new age technological advancements, says Suresh Prabhu (Twitter image)

India is optimally leveraging technology to offer various services on digital platforms and is poised to take full advantage of new generation of technological advancements, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said Tuesday. Speaking at Convergence India 2019, the minister said that digital technologies are advancing and becoming all pervasive.

“Some countries will have a natural advantage in offering these services for all the platforms, be it the government services, business to business or any other service,” Prabhu said. He said the future of digital services will be based on convergence, and effective use of broadband. The government is committed to promote the use of technology, he said and added that there is a Rs 5,000 crore action plan for champion sectors, which includes in IT and related services.

“Our ministry is working on promoting services in a big way for which we set aside Rs 5,000 crore to promote champion sectors of the service sector, in which IT and related services will play a key role…We will ensure the sector develops, creates job opportunities…and ensure complete coverage of the population to eradicate digital divide, through digital literacy and infrastructure development,” the minister said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. India poised to take advantage of new age technological advancements, says Suresh Prabhu
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition