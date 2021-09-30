India one of the fastest growing mkts with over 2,100 operational fintechs: Piyush Goyal

JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) trinity has enabled India to leverage its technical capabilities for developing the fintech sector, he said at the Global Fintech Fest 2021 organised by the National Payments Corporation of India.
India is poised to become one of the largest digital markets with rapid expansion of mobile and internet as the country is one of the fastest growing markets with over 2,100 fintechs operational, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) trinity has enabled India to leverage its technical capabilities for developing the fintech sector, he said at the Global Fintech Fest 2021 organised by the National Payments Corporation of India. He added that fintech companies are playing a crucial role in financial inclusion in the country.
- Vivo launches its most powerful camera phone, the X70 Pro+ in India; specs, price and everything to know
- Facebook launches creator education programme in India to help creators earn, grow communities
- Bharti Airtel to invest Rs 5,000 cr in new data centre biz, to triple capacity; forecasts $4 bn opportunity
Goyal also said the fintech sector has demonstrated the resilience and adaptability of citizens towards technology and at 87 per cent, India has the highest fintech adoption rate in the world against the global average of 64 per cent.
“Today, India is one of the fastest growing markets with over 2,100 fintechs operational,” he said adding “the non-financial services sectors are also proactive in adopting fintech solutions. With expansion of their value chains, the demand for fintech services will grow exponentially”.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.