India offers domain names for Rs 75 under ‘Har Ghar Digital, Har Jeevan Digital’ campaign

Internet domain names are no longer as expensive as they used to be. In fact, they are even cheaper than buying a meal. As part of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, domain names are being offered for just Rs 75 for one year. This offer comes from The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) as part of its nationwide campaign called “Har Ghar Digital, Har Jeevan Digital.”

One can book a domain name ending in .IN and .भारत (.bharat) for a registration charge of Rs 75. This offer is available from 5 August 2022 to 20 August 2022. The idea behind the campaign is to encourage the use of the .IN domain and .भारत (.bharat) domain names and promote the use of the Internet in local languages. This campaign is in keeping in line with the country’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign encouraging citizens to hoist the national tricolour in their houses to celebrate 75 years of independence.

NIXI, which a not-for-profit organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, says that this initiative will help in increasing digitisation across industries, including MSME, startups, technology, education and healthcare sectors. The campaign has been rolled out to enable the easy adoption of a digital identity by every citizen at affordable rates. Currently, booking Internet domains with the .com suffix cost about Rs 299 a year, going up to a few 1,000 rupees for more popular names. There are other suffixes available such as .net, .org, .tv, .shop and even .in, starting at Rs 99 per year.

Along with the affordable domain name, users can also get a free email ID of their choice, when they sign up for their websites. To sign up, users will need to visit registry.in, which is the official site to book .in domain names or .भारत domains. According to a Google report, many Indians prefer to consume content in the language of their choice. The report states that in India, 90% of internet users prefer to use their local language to search and carry out tasks online. Google shows that in 2020, search queries for “translate” increased by over 50%, while 50% of Google Discover users consumed content in Indian languages.