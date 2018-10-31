India needs whopping $4.5 trillion for infrastructure; check what Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has to say

By: | Updated: October 31, 2018 4:44 PM

Noting the delays in the completion of infrastructure projects in the country due to various reasons, Amitabh Kant said that the entire existing public-private partnership (PPP) framework needs to be restructured on an urgent basis.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (File photo)

Infrastructure sector in India will need $4.5 trillion of investment for its development till 2040, in order to really improve overall economic growth and community well-being in the country, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said Wednesday. While speaking at an event organised by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), Kant said that Indian economy is witnessing a growth of 7.5% per annum and there is a need to focus on building quality infrastructure to propel the rate of growth, he added.

The infrastructure sector, which includes power, bridges, roads and dams, is a key driver for the Indian economy and highly responsible for bolstering the overall development of any country.

Further, he added that creating infrastructure initially through government spending is better, but then the government must exit the infrastructure projects once they are completed, “because it is extremely poor at operation and maintaining infrastructure projects”.

In 2016, India took a leap of 19 places in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2016, to rank 35th amongst 160 countries. The Indian government is taking every possible initiative to boost the infrastructure sector, In the union budget 208-19, the government announced Rs 5.97 lakh crore allocation for the sector.

Meanwhile, Dun & Bradsheet said in a report that India’s growth story remains robust even as global headwinds, rupee fall and rising crude oil prices taking toll on economy’s health.  The report also added that there is need to ensure that investment accelerates as it will directly result in creation of more employment opportunities for the millions.

