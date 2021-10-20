  • MORE MARKET STATS

India needs to become a global power to defend itself, says Nitin Gadkari

By: |
October 20, 2021 7:40 PM

"We need to make India a global power...We need to become powerful but not to attack anyone," the road transport and highways minister said.

nitin-gadkari"We are a rich nation with a poor population. We need to work to make India a rich nation with a rich population", says Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said India needs to become a global power, not to attack anyone but to defend itself. Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, he said India is not an expansionist power and does not intend to attack its smaller neighbours.

“We need to make India a global power…We need to become powerful but not to attack anyone,” the road transport and highways minister said.

Gadkari noted that India is becoming self-reliant in the defence sector. “We are a rich nation with a poor population. We need to work to make India a rich nation with a rich population,” he emphasised.
Gadkari further said freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose shook the British empire and his life and works still inspire people. He added that there is a need to educate India’s new generation about the country’s glorious past.

