India-made models among top 5 best-selling for BMW Motorrad in 2018

BMW G310R

Premium motorcycle maker BMW Motorrad on Friday said ‘Made-in-India’ models were among the top five models sold worldwide in 2018.

The motorcyles with capacity segment below 500cc, manufactured here, were among the top five models. As many as 24,363 units of the G 310 R and G 310 GS models, which were made here since 2017, had already been delivered to customers by the end of 2018.

The two agile all-rounders were thus among the top five of the best-selling models in 2018 and were very popular all over the world, the company said. BMW Motorrad is exporting vehicles from India which are manufactured in technical collaboration with TVS Motor.

In India, with 2,187 units sold in 2018, the BMW group’s own sales subsidiary has successfully established the sales of BMW motorcycles on the market after starting the business in 2017.

BMW Motorrad sold more motorcycles and maxi scooters in 2018 the world over than the previous year. Compared with the previous year’s strong sales, deliveries rose by a further 0.9%. As of December 2018, a total of 165,566 vehicles against 164,153 units in the previous year were delivered to customers. With this sales record, BMW Motorrad takes another leap towards reaching its planned sales target of 200,000 units in 2020, the company said.

Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad, said: “The year 2018 was another very successful year for the company. We achieved a sales record for the eighth time in succession. The 2018 sales figure shows that our motorcycle growth strategy is taking effect. This success was achieved due to the market launch of six new models as well as the powerful BMW Motorrad product portfolio. And, we still have a great deal planned for the coming years. Our ongoing model initiative in the premium segment continues. We will expand our product range with emotional and innovative new products in 2019, too.”

Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad has on Friday launched the new BMW R 1250 GS and the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure in India. The R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS Adventure will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships effective Friday onwards. The models have been priced between `16.85 lakh and `21.95 lakh.

Hans-Christian Baertels, president (acting), BMW Group India, said, “The new GS models offer distinctive, powerful and reliable propulsion when it comes to setting off on an extended tour or a long-distance journey — or simply enjoying the satisfying pleasure of a short weekend trip.”