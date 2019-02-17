India largest employer in the world in tourism sector, says Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam

By: | Published: February 17, 2019 8:23 PM

India is the largest employer in the world in tourism sector, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam said Sunday. He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Eco tourism circuit: Pathanamthitta-Gavi-Vagamon-Thekkadi,’ linking the tourist places in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts of the state. “Today, India is the largest employer in the world in tourism sector. Most of those who get employed are poor,” he said. The Union Minister of State for Tourism noted that around 8.21 crore people in India were employed in the sector.

The eco tourism circuit aims to protect the flora and fauna of Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts including places like Gavi, Peerumedu, a release said. This also includes development of roads, facilities for tourists, footpaths, and others.

