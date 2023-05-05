India, Israel sign MoU to further collaboration in high technology areas

In order to further collaboration in high technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum and semiconductors, synthetic biology, etc., India and Israel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Industrial Research and Development Cooperation. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) of India and the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), under the Ministry of Defense of Israel signed the MoU.

Acknowledging the ongoing cooperation efforts of CSIR, Daniel Gold, Head, DDR&D, said, “DDR&D welcomes collaboration not only with R&D organizations but also with start-ups and companies, venture capitals on both sides.” He also apprised that AI and photonics are strengths of Israel and welcomed cooperation with CSIR in High Technology sectors.

The MoU shall enable cooperation in the industrial R&D programs in mutually agreeable industrial technology fields through implementation of specific projects, Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement. This will encompass key industrial sectors including healthcare; aerospace & electronics instrumentation; civil, infrastructure & engineering; chemicals and petrochemicals, sustainable energy including energy devices; ecology, environment, earth & ocean sciences and water; mining, minerals, metals & materials; agriculture, nutrition & biotechnology.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said that it is a very important year in the S&T sphere of India as the country is holding G20 presidency, celebrating the International year of millets, as also India and Israel completed 30 years of successful diplomatic relations.