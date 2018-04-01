​​ ​
  3. Massive Make in India success! India becomes world’s second largest mobile phone producer in three years

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 1, 2018 7:53 PM
india, world second largest mobile phone producer, ICA, China India is now the second largest mobile phone producer in the world after China, as per information shared by Indian Cellular Association with Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Reuters)

India is now the second largest mobile phone producer in the world after China, as per information shared by Indian Cellular Association with Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. “We are happy to inform you that with the strenuous and calibrated efforts of government of India, ICA and FTTF, India has now emerged as the second largest producer of mobile handset by volume,” ICA National President Pankaj Mohindroo said in a letter to both the union ministers on March 28. ICA referred to data available from market research firm IHS, China’s National Bureau of Statistics and Vietnam General Statistics Office.

According to data shared by ICA, India accounted for 11 per cent of global mobile production in 2017 compared to 3 per cent in 2014. India replaced Vietnam to become second largest producer of mobile phones in 2017. With the rise in mobile phone production, imports of the devices in the country also reduced to less than half in 2017-18. “We are also happy to inform you that our completely build units as percentage of domestic market has now come down from 78 per cent (2014-15) to 18 per cent (2017-18),” Mohindroo said. The fast track task force, a body under Ministry of Electronics and IT, has set target to achieve around 500 million mobile phone production in India by 2019, with value estimated to be around USD 46 billion.

The FTTF, which has members from industry and government, has set target to create USD 8 billion component manufacturing as result of growth in mobile phone production and create 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs by 2019. The body has set the target to export 120 million mobile phone units with an estimated value of USD 1.5 million by the end of next year. “As long as we bring the right focus on exports, we will be able to achieve these numbers,” Mohindroo said.

  1. Umesh Chemicals
    Apr 15, 2018 at 3:22 pm
    This is probably Namo s biggest success. What the congress could not do in decades, Namo has done in 4 years.
    Reply
    1. Rajendra Goel
      Apr 10, 2018 at 3:26 pm
      It is heartening to note that India is moving in right direction for achieving its goal of make in India. Right now, we may be using some components imported from other countries but that should not deter us from our goal of achieving 100 indigenous production.
      Reply
      1. Sanandan Sandy Sudhir
        Apr 9, 2018 at 12:40 am
        These are only assembling statistics. Displays, PCBAs, batteries, even plastic parts are imported mostly and assembled here to save on duty. Would love to understand the breakup of how many parts are actually manufactured in India when it is being assembled in India. I guess we are moving towards manufacturing more and more parts, as duties are being imposed on bringing in assembled PCBs, but there is time before we can make such tall claims!! All the best to team INDIA to make in india. Sandy Sanandan Sudhir President and CEO, INVENTINDIA
        Reply
        1. Chhaya Manikarao Kulkarni
          Apr 8, 2018 at 5:42 pm
          It's great news for Indians.
          Reply
          1. Thiru Ravi
            Apr 3, 2018 at 5:35 pm
            Final assembly of phone is not the make in India. Only when critical components of the phones including the PCB is made in India we can proudly say it as a success for make in India. Until then its just a work in progress.
            Reply
            1. kama raj
              Apr 9, 2018 at 12:04 am
              I fully agree. Assembling a bunch of chinese components is not Make in India
              Reply
            2. Sdfssdfs Sdfsfd
              Apr 2, 2018 at 10:30 pm
              How much u were paid to add “massive” to headlines?
              Reply
              1. Mohit Soni
                Apr 2, 2018 at 6:06 pm
                Good to see india become a mobile phone producer as India itself is an Mobile Application Producer with so many mobile app development company located in India.
                Reply
                1. Klariti TaxCorp
                  Apr 2, 2018 at 1:14 pm
                  Great News. Based on Indian Demand. What India needs is Investment (External and Internal), Technology Creation. India has a Big Market. Further, India has potential to be Number 1 2 in many other Product Business Categories. Klariti TaxCorp LLP
                  Reply
                  1. Useurhead Sumwerelse
                    Apr 2, 2018 at 12:42 pm
                    Kuch bhi
                    Reply
