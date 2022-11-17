India is now known for rolling out red carpet for investors: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is now known for rolling out red carpet for investors rather than for red tape with which it was identified earlier. In his video message to the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), the PM also said that the country is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty, and its youth have ensured tech and talent globalisation.

“It is known for red carpet for investors. Whether it is FDI reforms, or liberalisation of drone rules, or steps in the semiconductor sector, or the production incentive schemes in various sectors, or the rise of ease of doing business”, Modi told the 25th edition of Asia’s largest technology event. India has many excellent factors coming together, the PM noted.

India, Modi said, jumped to the 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index this year. “In 2015, we were ranked 81. The number of unicorn startups in India has doubled since 2021. We are now the third largest startup hub in the world. We have over 81,000 recognised startups. There are hundreds of international companies that have R&D centres in India. This is due to India’s talent pool,” he said.

Modi said Indian youth are being empowered by increasing tech access. A mobile and data revolution is happening in the country. In the last eight years, broadband connections rose from 60 million to 810 million, smartphone users went up from 150 million to 750 million. The growth of the internet is faster in rural areas than in urban areas. A new demography is being connected to the information superhighway, he said.

For a long time, Modi said, technology was seen as an exclusive domain, and it was said to be only for the high and mighty. “But India has shown how to democratise technology. India has also shown how to give tech a human touch. In India, technology is a force of equality and empowerment,” he said.

Speaking on the education sector, he said India has one of the largest online repositories of open courses. There are thousands of courses available across different subjects and over 10 million successful certifications have happened and all this is done online and free, he added.

“Our data tariffs are among the lowest in the world. During Covid-19, low data costs helped poor students to attend online classes. Without this, two precious years would have been lost for them”, Modi said.