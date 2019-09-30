India is a critical market for Oracle Applications

ML can also be used for planning purposes and to optimise supply chain and supply chain planning.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) market is growing fast and Oracle sees India as a big and critical part of this growth. “Hence, we are making corresponding investments in the country,” Steve Miranda, executive vice-president, Oracle Applications Product Development, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview.

Excerpts:

What are the business prospects that Oracle sees for its SaaS solutions in India?

India can no longer be classified as an emerging economy because it is so large. It’s certainly a critical market for us. We have made two commitments here. One, we built out the localisations for financials which we have never done in the Oracle E-Business Suite; that’s a big testimony to the size, growth and opportunity in the Indian market. Second, Larry Ellison announced we’d be building a datacentre in India. The SaaS market is growing fast and we see India as a big and critical part of this growth, hence we are making corresponding investments there.

How is Oracle using new technologies and innovations in the AI/ML space to enrich the SaaS application portfolio?

There is a visible component in our cloud applications which is using Machine Learning (ML) via voice interfaces or conversational UIs or digital assistants or bots. We have fundamentally changed the interaction model. Now, instead of going to an online computer screen, you can go through Siri, Slack, Alexa, Google Home, SMS or WeChat and have a conversational UI.

ML not only helps interpret that voice or the natural language but can also start to make transactions easier. It allows the ability to supplement the application, which was not possible before. With it, we can detect anomalous transactions which can be used for security and audit purposes. ML can also be used for planning purposes and to optimise supply chain and supply chain planning.

Successful cloud transformations have customers at the centre and employees at the heart of everything. Do you agree with the statement?

No longer are companies upgrading only for technical benefit; they are upgrading mainly to transform a business process or to digitise or to consolidate multiple business processes. Every customer we work with falls under one of these categories. And therefore, customers or the people who own those business processes are at the centre, at the heart of defining the process rather than it being an IT driven project update. Some Indian customers such as Apollo Hospitals, Save the Children, FabIndia among others are using Oracle Cloud to simplify different business processes ranging from employee processes, automation and more, so they can focus more on delivering exceptional customer experiences every day.

What is Oracle’s USP and what special does it bring to the table?

One, we are a SaaS organisation. So, versus the largest enterprise software companies in the world who don’t have a SaaS solution—we do. This means we provide much more frequent updates and much faster innovation to our customers. Two, amongst all SaaS vendors, we have the broadest and most complete suite of applications for finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, and CRM. This allows customers to transact a complete end-to-end business product. We support not only domestic companies but multinational companies of all shapes and sizes. Three, we are built on a solid technology foundation from Oracle that’s building true cloud infrastructure. So, we compete with infrastructure cloud players such as Amazon, Azure and Google and we leverage those cloud technologies in our applications.