India International Silk Fair to begin this week

Union Minister Smriti Irani will Tuesday inaugurate India International Silk Fair (IISF), a three-day event where over 108 exhibitors of silk and blended silk will display their produce here.

“The fair will give a platform to exporters to display their products and to overseas buyers an opportunity to place orders and source their merchandise,” the textiles ministry said.

“The IISF-2018 is expected to generate business of over USD 20 million for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) engaged in producing silk and blended silk garments, fabrics, accessories and floor covering,” it added.

Over 218 buyers from various countries will participate in the fair. Artisans from Jammu & Kashmir and north-east will showcase their unique products from their region which will be an added attraction for buyers.

India is the second largest producer of silk in the world. The country’s silk industry is agriculture based and labour intensive and provides gainful employment to around 8 million artisans and weavers in rural areas.