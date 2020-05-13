Industry hails Modi’s Rs 20 lakh cr bazooka; what Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, others said

In his over 30 minutes speech on Tuesday night, PM Modi stated the agenda of delivering an economic package and how it will help various sections of the society.

In his fifth address to the nation during the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus to help the country tide over the crisis. The decision was welcomed by industry bigwigs such as Anand Mahindra who hailed the Prime Minister’s response to COVID-19. “This was the PM’s Carpe Diem (Seize the Day) speech; an opportunity to change the narrative from ‘Survival’ to ‘Strength.’ We will know tomorrow whether or not this is going to be a transformational moment like 1991. What I also believe is I won’t get much sleep tonight,” Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra group, tweeted soon after PM Modi’s speech.

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma also lauded the PM’s efforts towards making India stronger during the current crisis and said: “Love how PMOIndia is making this moment, one of the biggest opportunities to make India leap forward!.” RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka also said that PM’s announcement will be a booster dose to the economy as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is a timely lifeline and I am sure it will benefit all sections of people and lift a lot of struggling sectors out of trouble,” he said.

In his over 30 minutes speech on Tuesday night, PM Modi stated the agenda of delivering an economic package and how it will help various sections of the society. “Land, labour, liquidity and laws are in focus in the package and it will support India’s cottage industries, home industries, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), PM Narendra Modi said. The details of the package will be delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the coming days as the government looks to make India a self-reliant economy. With yesterday’s announcement and some previous other packages rolled out by the government, India has provided relief of about Rs 20 lakh crore which is equivalent to nearly 10% of India’s GDP.