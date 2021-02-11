  • MORE MARKET STATS

India Inc must live up to expectations: Industry leaders after PM Modi’s remarks

By: |
February 11, 2021 5:30 PM

Pitching for private enterprises, Modi had said there should be faith in the abilities of India's young population and everyone should get opportunities.

"Welcome words of encouragement at a fragile time for private enterprise due to the pandemic. Now we have to live up to the expectations...both in performance & governance," Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted."Welcome words of encouragement at a fragile time for private enterprise due to the pandemic. Now we have to live up to the expectations...both in performance & governance," Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Industry leaders Anand Mahindra and Sajjan Jindal on Thursday said India Inc will have to live up to the expectations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises on the private sector for its role in India’s growth, national progress and enhancing the country’s prestige globally.

Mahindra and Jindal took Modi’s words as a great encouragement for the “community that has been creating wealth and jobs in the country”.

Related News

“Welcome words of encouragement at a fragile time for private enterprise due to the pandemic. Now we have to live up to the expectations…both in performance & governance,” Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Mahindra was responding to the remarks of Modi, who, on Wednesday during his reply in the Lok Sabha to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, stated that the public sector is essential but at the same time, the role of the private sector is also vital.

Pitching for private enterprises, Modi had said there should be faith in the abilities of India’s young population and everyone should get opportunities.

The prime minister had cited the examples of telecom and pharma sectors to note as to how the robust presence of private firms in these fields has helped people, with even the poor using smartphones, and mobile calls costing virtually nothing due to competitiveness.

Similarly, JSW Group Chairman and MD Sajjan Jindal tweeted, “For the first time ever, a prime minister of our country has publicly shared his respect for the Indian entrepreneurs. This is great encouragement for the community that has been creating wealth and jobs in the country.”

Modi had said India is proud of the role of the private sector in national progress and in enhancing India’s prestige globally.

“To use improper words against the private sector may have got votes for a few people in the past but those times are gone. The culture of abusing the private sector is not acceptable any longer. We cannot keep insulting our youth like this,” he had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. India Inc must live up to expectations Industry leaders after PM Modi’s remarks
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lactalis hikes milk procurement price by Re 1; co says move not to impact consumers
22020 funding in startups catering to small business tech adoption, access to finance jump despite Covid
3Blue Star aims to double sales from commercial refrigeration segment in next 3 years