India Inc mourns former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s demise

India Inc on Wednesday mourned the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, describing her as a fiery orator and a great leader who inspired the nation. Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday night. The BJP veteran, who suffered a cardiac arrest, was 67. “India has lost a great leader. Your contribution to the nation is an inspiration. RIP Sushma Swaraj,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani tweeted.

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said a glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end with the ‘sudden and sad’ passing away of Sushma Swaraj. “A fiery orator who could spellbound public and equally make a forceful case of India in the UN General Assembly on terrorism, she was a politician of all hues.

“I had the privilege of knowing her in my formative years in mobile industry when she took charge of the telecom ministry at a very critical time. She grasped the complex issues in a remarkably short period and delivered some key and transformative policies,” Mittal said. In an emotional tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said: “… RIP Mother India…You carry with you the affection of over a billion people”.

Assocham President B K Goenka described her as a tall leader who combined extreme dignity with a professional competence and compassion as India’s external affairs minister. “#SushmaSwaraj Ji was an excellent orator, a strong & fearless leader and a tireless politician who always worked for a better India. Having known her for many years, this loss is deeply personal. #RIPSushmaJi, may we continue to be inspired by your elegance,” Chairman & MD of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal tweeted.

“She was hardworking, popular, a fine human being, had unmatched oratory skills and a saviour of last resort for stranded Indians. In my several meetings during her MEA avatar, I found her proactive and caring. The tricolour Indian flag was etched in her heart. RIP #SushmaSwaraj,” RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted. Ficci President Sandip Somany said India has lost a great parliamentarian, people’s minister, and exemplary leader.