India Inc foreign borrowing down 45% at $2.42 billion in January

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 2:09 PM

India Inc's external commercial borrowings (ECBs) fell by 45 per cent to USD 2.42 billion in January 2019 as compared to the year-ago period, data from RBI has showed.

India Inc foreign borrowing down 45% at .42 billion in January

India Inc’s external commercial borrowings (ECBs) fell by 45 per cent to USD 2.42 billion in January 2019 as compared to the year-ago period, data from RBI has showed.

Domestic firms had raised USD 5.40 billion from overseas sources during January 2018.

Of the total borrowings during the month, USD 2.27 billion was raised through the automatic route of the ECBs.

The remaining USD 150 million was taken through the approval route, as per the Reserve Bank data on ECB for January 2019.

No money was raised through rupee denominated bonds (RDBs) during the month, both in 2019 and 2018.

Major borrowers, which tapped resources overseas via approval route, included Indian Oil Corporation Limited (USD 900 million), Bharat Petroleum Corp (USD 500 million) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (USD 200 million).

All three oil marketing firms raised the money for their working capital requirement.

Power Grid Corporation raised USD 228.55 million for power project and Reliance Home Finance raised USD 35.50 million for lending.

Power Finance Corp was the only firm to raise USD 150 million for sub-lending purpose.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. India Inc foreign borrowing down 45% at $2.42 billion in January
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition