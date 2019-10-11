India Inc: Female representation in country lowest at senior management level in global ranking

By: |
Published: October 11, 2019 4:01:32 AM

In terms of female representation in senior management, India holds the third-lowest spot in APAC, ahead only of South Korea (4%) and Japan (3%).

India’s female representation on boards stands at 15.2% in 2019

Female representation on boards globally has doubled in a decade but India is near the bottom of the rankings for female representation at senior management levels, says a Credit Suisse report.

  • Ranked 23 globally of 56 countries, India’s female representation on boards stands at 15.2% in 2019, markedly below the global average of 20.6%
  • In terms of female representation in senior management, India holds the third-lowest spot in APAC, ahead only of South Korea (4%) and Japan (3%)
  • India also has the third-lowest rank in APAC with regard to female CEO representation (2%) and second lowest rank for female CFO representation (1%)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. India Inc: Female representation in country lowest at senior management level in global ranking
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition