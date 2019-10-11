India Inc: Female representation in country lowest at senior management level in global ranking

In terms of female representation in senior management, India holds the third-lowest spot in APAC, ahead only of South Korea (4%) and Japan (3%).
Female representation on boards globally has doubled in a decade but India is near the bottom of the rankings for female representation at senior management levels, says a Credit Suisse report.
- Ranked 23 globally of 56 countries, India’s female representation on boards stands at 15.2% in 2019, markedly below the global average of 20.6%
- In terms of female representation in senior management, India holds the third-lowest spot in APAC, ahead only of South Korea (4%) and Japan (3%)
- India also has the third-lowest rank in APAC with regard to female CEO representation (2%) and second lowest rank for female CFO representation (1%)
