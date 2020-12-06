India Inc borrowings from foreign markets down 41pc to USD 2.03 bn in October

The domestic firms had borrowed more than USD 3.41 billion from overseas markets in October 2019.

India Inc’s borrowing from foreign markets fell by nearly 41 per cent to around USD 2.03 billion in October this year compared to the year-ago period, according to the RBI data.

The domestic firms had borrowed more than USD 3.41 billion from overseas markets in October 2019.

No amount was raised by way of rupee-denominated bonds (RDBs) or masala bonds during the month under reporting in 2020 and 2019.

Of the total borrowings under the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route during October 2020, a total of USD 1.73 billion came in through the automatic route while the rest USD 300 million was through the approval route. Under the automatic route, major borrowers included Reliance Industries Ltd (USD 1 billion for refinancing of earlier ECB); Bajaj Financ e Ltd and Larsen and Toubro Ltd (USD 100 million each for the purpose of on-lending and refinancing of earlier ECB respectively).

ATC Tires AP Pvt Ltd borrowed USD 52 million for new project and USD 51 million by Luxshare India, which is into manufacturing of computer, electronic and optical products, for new project funding.

In the approval route, Power Finance Corporation was the only firm to raise a total of USD 300 million in two tranches for on-lending purposes, the RBI data showed.