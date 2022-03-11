India Inc applauds BJP wins

The BJP’s exceptional performance in Uttar Pradesh and the big wins in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have been acknowledged by the country’s top industrialists.

JSW Steel Group promoter Sajjan Jindal observed:“…it is loud and clear that the people of our country choose development and governance over casteism. Happy that@BJP4India gets another term to set things right for the deprived people of these states,” Jindal tweeted.



Harsh Goenka, chairman of the RPG Group chose humour to describe the impact of the results. Using the picture of a bandaged hand, he tweeted: “I always believe a strong national opposition is good for democracy. But for the time being..”

Ashok P. Hinduja, chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies said the resounding mandate was an endorsement of Prime Minister Modi’s Developmental Politics ably executed by Yogi Adityanath. “On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model finds a historic acceptance in Punjab,” Hinduja observed.



Although the NDA government was forced to repeal the farm laws last year after farmers protested, it has, over the past seven years, ushered in several major economic reforms. Among its stand-out achievements has been the IBC that has allowed distressed assets to be sold in a court-supervised process. In July 2017, the GST, a new system of collecting indirect taxes, was rolled out; GST revenues now consistently average over `1 trillion a month. Large sections of the economy have been digitised enabling faster growth of the e-commerce sector and also minimising leakages especially in social welfare schemes. India has moved up in the World Bank’s Ease of doing business rankings. Although disinvestment targets have often been missed the sale of Air India to the Tatas was completed last year.