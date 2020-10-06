  • MORE MARKET STATS

India has opportunity to become global hub for solar PV manufacturing: Amitabh Kant

By: |
October 6, 2020 9:13 PM

"Solar PV manufacturing is one of the strategic sectors announced by the government as part of the post-COVID-19 Aatmanirbhar Bharat recovery initiative. Efforts are underway to make India a global hub for solar PV manufacturing," Kant said. 

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

 

Solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing is one of the strategic sectors announced by the government and India has the opportunity to be the global hub for this, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday. Addressing a virtual conference on ‘India PV Edge 2020: Re-Define What is Possible’, Kant said the government is confident of building competence, capabilities and capacities, especially in the sunrise areas of growth.

Related News

“Solar PV manufacturing is one of the strategic sectors announced by the government as part of the post-COVID-19 Aatmanirbhar Bharat recovery initiative. Efforts are underway to make India a global hub for solar PV manufacturing,” he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO further said India with its huge market and relevant manufacturing advantages can be a giga-scale manufacturing destination for the cutting-edge PV technologies across the entire value chain. “We are at a critical juncture where India has the opportunity to be the global hub for solar PV manufacturing and are confident of building competence, capabilities and capacities, especially in the sunrise areas of growth,” he said.

Kant also expressed hope that PV technology improvements will exceed general market expectations and will be the key anchor towards reducing the solar deployment costs. Also speaking at the event, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said India has a 31 gigawatts (GW) demand from government-sponsored schemes that require locally made solar panels and a large 300 GW target over the next 10 years.

Kumar urged the PV manufacturing industry to utilise this large demand to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing lines and collaborate with start-ups and research institutions to continue to increase the performance of the solar panels and reduce the cost. Solar PV manufacturing is one of the strategic champion sectors announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, an official statement said.

India PV Edge 2020 has served as a small step towards that ambition and will go a long way in making India the giga-scale manufacturing destination for breakthrough PV technologies, it added. The government has been making steady strides towards introducing renewable energy to all villages in the country, especially in the agriculture sector.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. India has opportunity to become global hub for solar PV manufacturing Amitabh Kant
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Piyush Goyal invites startups to register at GeM to provide goods, services to govt agencies, PSUs
2Covid fallout: Global airline industry will burn through $77 billion cash in second half of 2020
3LIC Housing Finance disburses Rs 2,115 crore subsidy to over 1 lakh CLSS customers