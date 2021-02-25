India has no negative attitude towards Huawei; ready to contribute in PLI scheme: Company official

Huawei will continue to cooperate and build partnerships in India, he added. (File image)

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Thursday said India has no negative attitude towards the company and there is no decision to block it from participating in 5G till date.

Huawei Asia Pacific vice president Jay Chen during a virtual session of Mobile World Congress 2021 told reporters that the company can contribute to the production linked incentive scheme recently announced by the Indian government to boost telecom equipment manufacturing in the country.

“Until now, they (Indian government) have no negative attitude or decision to block Huawei for 5G. Of Course, 5G trials in India are very late. It looks like it will be launched now. Huawei is working with partners and engaging with the Indian government. We are confident that the government will take the right decision for India,” Chen said.

According to a Parliamentary Panel report tabled in Lok Sabha this month, The Department of Telecom is keeping a close watch on the 5G development around the world and would take appropriate decisions after evaluation of all the pros and cons on the 5G ecosystem, including social, economic and security considerations.

The DoT secretary has told the panel that the department has not banned any company, however, it has issued orders based on representation from Indian telecom gear makers that public sector telecom firms should not buy equipment from vendors of any country that prevents Indian companies from supplying products.

Chen said Huawei can participate in the recently announced PLI scheme. Under the plan, companies will be given an incentive for manufacturing telecom gears in India. The incentive will be based on annual incremental production for a period of five years.

“Manufacturing in India is a very important and right strategy for India to further grow. We believe Huawei can also bring some contribution to this (PLI) scheme. It is Huawei’s obligation and responsibility because we have long term partnerships and strategy in India,” Chen said.

He also said that 2020 was uncertain for Chinese players in the Indian market.

“However, we never changed our strategy towards India. We continue to have a solid belief in this market and in cooperation with the Indian industry. For the past 20 years, we have served with great harmony and cooperation and hope so for continued collaboration between India, the industry and Huawei. This is our belief, very simple and clear,” Chen said.

Huawei will continue to cooperate and build partnerships in India, he added.

“So, no matter what happens, we will continue to support the country. Our long-term strategy for the Indian market will never change,” Chen said.