India had a knock-out quarter: Coca-Cola CEO

The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday said it will continue to invest strongly in India, which had a “knock-out” quarter. The company recorded 2.5 billion transactions in India in the third quarter ended September 30, while Sprite has grown to become a billion-dollar brand in the country, it said.

James Quincey, chairman and CEO, Coca Cola Company, said the company’s business continued to strengthen in India in the first half of the year, as Coca Cola gained share in sparkling soft drinks. “India had a knock-out quarter. They are having a very strong run this year. Lots of growth in India. Looking to continue to invest strongly in India,” he told analysts over an earnings conference call.

Coca Cola said that its trademark Coke delivered strong growth with effective execution and occasion-based marketing in India. “Year-to-date we drove approximately 2.5 billion transactions at affordable price points through the expansion of returnable glass bottles and single-use PET packages. Sprite has grown to become a billion dollar brand in the market, driven by the success of locally adapted occasion based global marketing campaigns,” Quincey said.

Overall, the company said, the growth in developing and emerging markets was led by India, China and Brazil.

On a consolidated basis, the beverage major’s unit case volume grew 4%, with broad-based growth across most operating segments. The volume performance was driven by strength in the away-from-home channels and ongoing investments in the marketplace.

In Asia Pacific, which includes India, unit case volume grew 9%, driven by strong growth in India and China. Growth was led by sparkling soft drinks and hydration.

Sparkling soft drinks grew 8%, driven by growth across all geographic operating segments, primarily led by India, Mexico and Brazil. Growth in developing and emerging markets was led by India and Brazil.

Nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages grew 6%, led by Maaza in India, Del Valle in Latin America, and Fairlife in the United States.

However, the operating income declined 1% in Asia Pacific, which included items impacting comparability and a nine-point currency headwind. Comparable currency neutral operating income (non-GAAP) grew 19%, primarily driven by organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth across all operating units, partially offset by higher operating costs and an increase in marketing investments versus the prior year.

Under bottling investments, unit case volume grew 11%, driven by strong growth in India and the Philippines but partially offset by pressure in China due to reduced consumer mobility resulting from a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.