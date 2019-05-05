India Grid Trust announces closing of preference unit issuance worth Rs 2,514 cr

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), an infrastructure investment trust, on Saturday announced the closing of a preference unit issuance worth Rs 2,514 crore ($363 million). KKR and GIC have invested Rs 1,084 crore ($157 million) and Rs 980 crore ($142 million), respectively, to collectively own 42% of IndiGrid\u2019s outstanding units, a release said. KKR has also applied to become a sponsor of IndiGrid and plans to acquire an additional 15% of IndiGrid\u2019s total units from Sterlite Power. Following the closing of the transactions, KKR and GIC will collectively own approximately 57% of IndiGrid\u2019s outstanding units. The transactions mark KKR\u2019s first investment through its Asia Pacific Infrastructure strategy. In a separate transaction, KKR will additionally acquire a majority shareholding in Sterlite Investment Manager, the investment manager owned by Sterlite Power. Sterlite Power established IndiGrid in 2016 and will remain a sponsor and project manager of IndiGrid, the statement said. With the capital infusion provided by the new unit issuance, IndiGrid will purchase five electricity transmission assets worth Rs 11,500 crore ($1.66 billion) from Sterlite Power. A share purchase agreement for the two operational transmission assets\u2014NRSS XXIX and OGPTL\u2014has been signed, while three additional assets will be purchased once they become operational. IndiGrid is an infrastructure investment trust established to own inter-state power transmission assets in India. Following the completion of the proposed acquisitions, IndiGrid\u2019s assets under management (AUM) will rise to Rs 17,000 crore ($2.5 billion).