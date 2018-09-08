​​​
  3. India, France ink MoU to cut greenhouse gas emissions

India and France have signed an agreement under which three cities – Nagpur, Kochi and Ahmedabad – will be provided support to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in urban transport, a government release said. It will be a pilot project.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 8, 2018 4:30 AM
greenhouse emissions, india, france According to the MoU , the European Union will provide 3.5 million euro to help Indian cities reduce GHG emissions and achieve a sustainable transport policy.

India and France have signed an agreement under which three cities – Nagpur, Kochi and Ahmedabad – will be provided support to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in urban transport, a government release said. It will be a pilot project.

According to the MoU , the European Union will provide 3.5 million euro to help Indian cities reduce GHG emissions and achieve a sustainable transport policy. The MoU was signed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Agence Française de Development regional director Nicolas Fornage.

