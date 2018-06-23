India focus: Skoda to take over development of Volkswagen’s sub-compact MQB A0 platform

All models designed and produced locally in India in the future will be based on the Volkswagen group’s MQB platform, which already fulfils the stricter legal requirements for India that come into force in 2020. (Reuters)

Skoda Auto on Friday said that it will be taking on more responsibility to help strengthen the Volkswagen group’s position in the growing Indian market in the long term, under the ‘India 2.0’ project.

Around one and a half years ago, Skoda Auto was tasked with developing a sustainable model campaign for the Skoda and Volkswagen brands in the Indian volume segments, said a press release in Chennai on Friday. The project will be headed by Skoda Auto India managing director Gurpratap Boparai, who has extensive leadership experience in the Indian car market.

“Volkswagen group has tasked us with this responsibility, thereby highlighting the level of trust that Volkswagen group’s management places in the expertise of the Skoda team,” said Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier after the board of management and supervisory board gave the project the go-ahead.

Under the ‘India 2.0’ project, Skoda is also taking over responsibility for the sub-compact MQB A0 platform, initially with a focus on India (MQB-A0-IN). Preparations for the India-based development and production of the new, technologically-pioneering volume models for the Skoda and Volkswagen brands are already in full swing. The introduction of the first Skoda model based on the A0-IN platform is scheduled for 2020.