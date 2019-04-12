Kulmeet Bawa, MD, South Asia, Adobe

India is one of the fastest growing markets for Adobe in the Asia-Pacific region and also one of the most strategic markets for it globally, both from a business and innovation standpoint, states Kulmeet Bawa, MD, South Asia. In an interview with FE’s Mithun Dasgupta, Bawa informs a majority of its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud solutions are developed at the company’s Research Labs in the country as the R&D team here is growing and continues to develop a host of cutting-edge innovative technologies. Excerpts:

Let us start with Adobe’s business solutions. Also, can you throw some light on the company’s cross-cloud business?

Adobe’s business is powered by three cloud-based solutions. Creative Cloud solutions like Adobe XD, Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator bring together the world’s best creative apps, services, assets and learning content. Document Cloud includes Acrobat DC, Adobe Sign and powerful mobile apps— all backed by rock-solid security — and provides everything people and businesses need to create digital document workflows. It also offers integrations with industry leaders like Microsoft, Salesforce, Workday, Dropbox and Box. Experience Cloud solutions like Advertising Cloud, Analytics Cloud, Marketing Cloud and now Commerce Cloud are a leading customer experience management solutions that help enterprises build campaigns, manage advertising and gain deep intelligence about business performance. With Adobe Sensei, we are innovating in AI and machine learning for digital experiences.

Also read | Elections and stock market: Why midcap stocks rallied after previous polls; what to buy now

Do you provide India-specific products?

Our cross-cloud solutions are uniform across geographies, but the application and combination of it may vary as per the market demands, regional as well as sectoral requirements.

How has India been changing as a market? What are the opportunities and the challenges here with respect to the growth of the company’s experience business?

With its robust smartphone growth, internet proliferation and tech savvy millennial population, the Indian market is uniquely positioned, and increasingly leading the way on digital adoption trends that are shaping the lives of consumers and marketers across the globe.

In this era where experiences matter most, our company is uniquely positioned as the only company that can give businesses and individuals everything they need to design and deliver exceptional experiences. Across Experience Cloud, Creative Cloud and Document Cloud enable our customers to work across the content workflow from inspiration, to creation and delivery, to management and measurement.

Though the opportunity is vast, we need to understand that India as a demographic and geography is diverse, and therefore, the adoption and the consequent implications of digitisation won’t be a seamless process to begin with.

At what rate the company’s operations been growing in India in terms of customers and revenues? What is India’s share to the company’s revenue stream globally? What are your business growth plans for the next two-three years here?

We don’t segment revenue and growth rate by country, but can share that the Asia Pacific region contributes about 14% to the global revenues for Adobe. India is one of the fastest growing markets for us in the APAC region. It is also one of the most strategic markets for Adobe globally, both from a business and innovation standpoint. With over 5,500 employees, India is the second-largest establishment for us after North America, and over a third of the company’s overall R&D happens out of our Research Labs in India.

Also read | TCS, Infosys Q4 earnings tomorrow: What to expect as IT majors release results same day for first time

As an overview of the industry expertise we possess, we work with four of the top five e-commerce brands (including Flipkart, Myntra-Jabong, Tata CLiQ and Nykaa), four of the top four telcos (including Vodafone-Idea and Airtel), four of the top four airline brands (including Vistara and JetPrivilege) and four of the top five private bank brands (including HDFC Bank and IDFC Bank) in India.

On way forward, we are committed to enable businesses across diverse sectors (including travel & hospitality, government and education) in India.

Are there are any acquisitions done in India?

There are no acquisitions specific to India, but our global acquisitions are aimed at strengthening and harnessing the digital experience wave across businesses and geographies. The upsurge in digital utilisation and consumption transcends boundaries today, and therefore, the solutions and its medium (digital) stays constant.

Is your R&D team in India growing?

Our research labs in India are based out of Noida and Bengaluru, and we also announced an advanced AI Lab in Hyderabad last year. A majority of our Creative Cloud and Document Cloud solutions are developed out of the country. The team is growing and continues to develop a host of cutting-edge innovative technologies. Adobe has been issued approximately 4,503 patents as of January 10, 2019 (includes all issued patents that have been expired, abandoned, sold or withdrawn).

At a Las Vegas summit, you announced an extension of your global partnership with Microsoft and a new integration with LinkedIn. What will be the impact of these tie-ups?

Our partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn is aimed at accelerating account-based experiences (ABX) through data integrations and new marketing and sales capabilities.

By aligning key data sources to populate account-based profiles, we seek to collectively empower B2B marketers and sellers to easily identify, understand and engage customer buying teams. This partnership will result in a more personalised experience at both the individual and account level on critical marketing and sales platforms like LinkedIn.