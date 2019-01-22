India fast emerging as aviation power, time for Indian airlines to become global: SpiceJet chief

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 2:24 PM

Aviation turbine fuel costs are high, airport costs are on higher side and airfares tend to be lower than the global averages.

Singh, who is here to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, said the country is emerging as “aviation power”, as the Indian aviation sector is the fastest growing in the world with a growth rate of 20 per cent a year.

Confident of Indian aviation sector continuing its world-beating growth rate, SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh has said it’s high time for the country to become a major global hub for connecting flights and its airlines to be leading international players. Singh, who is here to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, said the country is emerging as “aviation power”, as the Indian aviation sector is the fastest growing in the world with a growth rate of 20 per cent a year.

But despite this 20 per cent growth, we have only 3-3.5 per cent of population flying, so clearly there is a great potential to grow further, said the SpiceJet chairman and managing director. “Certainly, there are challenges also, such as infrastructure challenges, but the government is putting a lot of efforts for building new airports.

Then the Udan scheme is connecting smaller cities which were never on the avitation sector map. In the past 75 years, just 75 airports were connected in another 3-4 years another 70-75 airports would (have) come on line,” Singh told PTI in an interview. Asked about the challenges, he said costs are high and that’s the biggest problem. “Aviation turbine fuel costs are high, airport costs are on higher side and airfares tend to be lower than the global averages.

But these are the issues that would get resolved in a few years,” he said and added that some of the problems are “problems of plenty”……” Some infrastructure shortages have also been because of the phenomenal growth we have seen,” he said. He said there is a tremendous opportunity for India to become a major global hub to rival places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi and all such places. “We have our own inherent massive volume of people who want to fly, we have an ideal strategic location geographically to connect Europe and Far East Asia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. India fast emerging as aviation power, time for Indian airlines to become global: SpiceJet chief
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition