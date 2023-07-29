India facility crucial to meet global chip demand, says Micron Technology

US-based semiconductor major Micron Technology on Friday said the company’s upcoming semiconductor assembly unit in the country would create 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 additional jobs in the community in coming years.

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the plant in Sanand, Gujarat, will be crucial to meet the growing demand of semiconductors globally.

“Micron is really proud to lead the way here in India for semiconductors. As computing becomes more pervasive and intertwined in all aspects of our daily lives, many more memory storage packages will be required. Our India facility, alongside our other global manufacturing sites, will help us meet the growing demand,” Mehrotra said.

“We are hopeful that this investment will help catalyse other investments in the sector, strengthen indigenous manufacturing capability, encourage innovation, and support broader job creation.”

According to officials, the company is close to starting construction of the Sanand facility.

The US-based company last month announced plans to set up a $2.75-billion chip packaging (assembly, testing, marking, packaging) unit in the country. The government expects the first made-in-India chip under the project to be rolled out by December 2024, and annual production worth $1 billion is expected once the facility becomes fully operational.

Micron manufactures wafers, which is the raw form, at its Japan and China units. The company will bring the raw wafers to the India unit, where they will be processed into chips, packaged and then transported globally to industries which use semiconductors in their products.

As part of the Rs 76,000-crore incentive scheme, the government provides 50% subsidy to companies which show interest in setting up any form of semiconductor units and qualify as per the norms.

State governments where the firms concerned decide to put up the units can top this up with their own subsidy. In the case of Micron, the Gujarat government is providing an additional subsidy of 20%. As a result, of the total investment of $2.75 billion, Micron will have to spend only $825 million.