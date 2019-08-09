India faces the burden of over-nutrition and malnutrition

Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India.

By Sapna Nair

The Job

I am proud of what I do every day as the head of a nutrition company that works relentlessly to make an impact on people’s health by offering better formulations and nutritious products. India faces the double burden of over-nutrition and malnutrition. We strive to make a positive change to every Indian’s life. What more joy can a job offer!

The Weekdays

My day starts early with checking mails and getting updated on key business trends. As I head all key functions, most of the day is spent in meeting stakeholders from each function, and understanding the plans and the progress made on key initiatives. During the day and between meetings, I find time to walk around the office and interact with employees which keeps me charged and gives me insights on how employees are feeling. Employee engagement is a priority for me.

The Weekend

Weekends are devoted to family and friends. Official work is off the agenda. This is also the time I play sports, like cricket, and go swimming. While the day is spent with kids and family, in the evenings I catch up with friends. I am fully refreshed after the weekend to take on the coming week.

The Toys

One gadget that is with me all the time is my phone; and my Apple Watch keeps me connected to the world.

The Logos

I have a few favourites when it comes to specific categories — Apple for mobile phones, BMW for cars, Nike for apparel, and Omega and TAG Heuer for watches.