  • MORE MARKET STATS

India Energy Forum: PM Modi says India will drive global energy demand

By: |
October 26, 2020 6:54 PM

India will drive the global energy demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he showcased his government's recent reforms in the sector to global investors.

PM Modi in Gujrat to inaugurate three projects kisan saryoday yojna ropaway girnar heart hospitalThis at a time when the country fast embraces cleaner and renewable sources of energy.

India will drive the global energy demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he showcased his government’s recent reforms in the sector to global investors. Speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Modi said the coronavirus pandemic had resulted in global energy demand falling by one-third, investment decisions being impacted and predictions of a contraction in demand over the next few years. But India is likely to see energy consumption double over the long term, he said.

This at a time when the country fast embraces cleaner and renewable sources of energy. India, he said, was on track to meet its COP21 commitment of raising electricity generation from renewable energy sources to 175 gigawatts by 2022. “We have further extended the target to 450 GW by 2030,” he said, adding India has one of the lowest carbon emissions.

Related News

Stating that India saw transformational reforms in the energy sector in the last five years, the Prime Minister highlighted changes in oil and gas exploration and production regime as well as gas marketing. “India’s reform journey has been on the high speed in the last five years,” he emphasised.

While the focus is to make India a gas-based economy, the nation would also be raising oil refining capacity from 250 million tonnes per annum currently to 450 million tonnes by 2025 to keep self-reliance in sync with demand, he said. India’s energy future is bright and secure, Modi said, adding access to energy should be affordable and reliable.
“Our energy sector will be growth-centric, investor-friendly and environment conscious,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. India Energy Forum PM Modi says India will drive global energy demand
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net profit skyrockets as income from these 2 sources climb; fewer provisions set aside
2Telcos flag E & V bands, floor price, other issues at meeting with Trai chief
3SBI Life net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 299.7 cr in Jul-Sep