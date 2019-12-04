‘India dips to 5th spot in spam call ranking, sees 15% rise in pesky calls’

Truecaller Insights Report said in 2019, the company has been able to help its users block and identify 26 billion spam calls, which is an increase of 18% compared to last year.

Globally, India has dropped to the fifth position in terms of number of spam calls received by users, while Brazil continues to stay on top, according to the Truecaller Insights Report 2019, which lists the top 20 countries affected by spam calls.

In the top 5, between Brazil and India, countries — Peru, Mexico and Indonesia — have been ranked respectively. India was ranked second in the last year’s report.

Though the ranking has come down, spam calls received by users in India, however, have continued to increase to 25.6 calls per user per month, a 15% upsurge from the previous year’s when it was 22.3 calls.

One of the most interesting revelations that came from this year’s report was that 10% of spam calls came from financial service providers, a category that was not listed last year, it said.

“In the past two years, India has dropped from being the country to receive the most spam calls in the world to the fifth position. But, this does not mean spam calls are slowing down. On the contrary, spam calls have been increasing, registering a 15% jump, in 2019. Operators are well known to be vicious when it comes to spamming their customers. However, with the rise of mobile payments and a growing middle class in India, we have seen banks, fin-tech companies and outsourced telemarketing services emerging as big spammers,” it said.

Truecaller Insights Report said in 2019, the company has been able to help its users block and identify 26 billion spam calls, which is an increase of 18% compared to last year. Furthermore, it has helped identify 116 billion unknown calls, a 56% increase compared to last year’s.

With regard to spam call categorisation, operators continue to be the top spammers in India with 67% user calls received for upselling of various offers and reminders. However, with the rise of mobile payment systems and a growing middle economic class in the country, the study has witnessed the banks, fintech-based organisations and telemarketing services emerging as big spammers recording 10% and 17%, respectively.

Additionally, Truecaller also looked at the trends of spam SMS around the world and the report has indexed the top 20 countries that receive the most spam SMS. The data shows that spam messages are primarily received in emerging regions. India ranked at eighth position wherein users received an average of 61 spam SMS every month.

According to report, another devastating fact that was found during this year was that 1 out of 3 women in India receive sexual harassment or inappropriate calls and SMS on a regular basis.

As revealed in last year’s report, Brazil overtook India as the most spammed country in the world, and this year’s data show that Brazil is still on top. As a matter of fact, spam calls have been increasing for Brazilians ever since.