India could be the biggest money-maker for Jeff Bezos’ Amazon

When asked about what could be the driver for Jeff Bezos’ Amazon business, he pointed out to three possibilities — and India was one of them. Amazon is the biggest e-tailer in India and Jeff Bezos said that investment in e-commerce and technology in India could turn the needle for the company. The other two are award-winning Amazon Studios and Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon recently said its efforts in the Indian market are focussed on bringing 10 crore new users to shop online and helping small and medium businesses scale up and even go global. Amazon, which is completing five years of operations in India, competes aggressively with home-grown player Flipkart in the burgeoning Indian e-commerce market.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime membership — the company’s paid programme that offers customers access to faster order delivery as well as content like movies and music — has doubled since July 2017. The US-based company has been pumping funds into its various entities in India, including Amazon Pay, marketplace, and wholesale business.

This year, Jeff Bezos was named world’s most powerful CEO according to Forbes. He was also ranked as the fifth most powerful person in the world, ahead of top guns such as Google’s Larry Page and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Jeff Bezos had an excellent 2017, the year he became world’s only centibillionaire.

Not only did Jeff Bezos founded Amazon, he also expanded his business in the aerospace sector in 2000 with his company Blue Origin and bought Pulitzer award-winning newspaper The Washington Post. Jeff Bezos has had a long and varied career that started decades ago. He also worked at McDonald’s as a teenager. Jeff Bezos is an investor in Google too.