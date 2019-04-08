India closes in on Vijay Mallya: UK Court rejects liquor baron’s appeal against extradition order

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya. (Reuters)

In a major development, a UK Court on Monday rejected rejected the liquor baron’s appeal against extradition order. The development comes as a huge positive to the Indian government as they get a step closer towards bringing fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya back to India. Vijay Mallya, now, has the option to appeal to the Supreme Court, which may involve at least another six weeks.

Mallya is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The development comes even as Mallya had appealed against the decision of UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid to extradite him to India. Earlier in December-2018, the UK-based Westminster Magistrate’s Court had ordered Vijay Mallya’s extradition to stand trial on charges brought by the Indian investigative agencies CBI as well as the ED (Enforcement Directorate).

The embattled tycoon Vijay Mallya is faced with yet another legal battle to prevent a consortium of Indian banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) getting access to nearly 260,000 pounds in a UK bank account. He is contesting an interim debt order obtained by the Indian banks in January this year, which relates to funds in the former Kingfisher Airlines boss’ current account with ICICI Bank in London, a recent PTI report said.

Notably, Vijay Mallya is reportedly willing to curtail his “lavish” lifestyle to satisfy numerous Indian banks trying to recoup some of the nearly 1.145 billion pounds owed to them. Mallya had been sanctioned an “ordinary living expenses allowance” of a maximum of 18,325.31 pounds a week, which he offered to cut down to around 29,500 pounds a month. “Dr Mallya continues to do all he can to support a court process in India, which should see creditors paid off in full,” Jonathan Isaacs, partner at DWF Law LLP, said in a statement to PTI.