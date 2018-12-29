India Cements witnesses huge growth under Srinivasan, says a book

By: | Published: December 29, 2018 1:40 AM

The book trails India Cements’ growth over seven decades and traces it directly to leadership and 50 years of association of its vice-chairman and managing director N Srinivasan, his vision and intuitive knowledge of the market.

N Srinivasan, vice chairman and managing director of India Cements. (PTI)

Building on strong foundations, India Cements has rapidly grown in the past two decades through a series of brownfield and greenfield expansions, says a book, written on the company’s growth.

The coffee table book, authored by Kalyani Candade, was released by Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and its first copy was received by cricketer MS Dhoni at a function here on Friday, said a company’s statement.

Started by its founders, SNN Sankaralinga Iyer and TS Narayanaswami, in 1946 with a small cement factory in Tamil Nadu, under N Srinivasan’s leadership, the firm has grown from two plants with a capacity of 1.3 million tonne per annum in 1989 to 10 plants with 15.55 million tonne per annum and has changed it to one of the top 10 cement firms here, the company said.

The company has also recently announced its major expansion with `1,000-crore investment for a greenfield project in Madhya Pradesh and addition of capacities at its existing plants to take its overall capacity to 20 million tonne in a few years.

