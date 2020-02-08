India Cements posts Rs 5.37 crore Q3 loss after 19 quarters as sales volume dips

As part of its de-risking strategy, the company is ready to sell across the country as all its plants have headroom to increase their capacity-utilisation to more than 80%.

After a gap of 19 quarters, India Cements has reported a loss of Rs5.37 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, against Rs3.13 crore profit made in the same quarter last financial year. As part of its de-risking strategy, the company is ready to sell across the country as all its plants have headroom to increase their capacity-utilisation to more than 80%.

Despite a 6% savings in variable costs, including raw materials and fuel, and, with better price increase, the loss was due to a 10% drop in sales volume to 26.66 lakh tonne during the quarter as compared to 29.58 lakh tonne sold in the third quarter of last financial year.

Due to a marked drop in sales volume, income in the quarter under review dropped 10% to Rs1,194.42 crore as compared to Rs1,320.57 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. “The total consumption of cement in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana came down sharply, on a monthly basis, from 32 lakh tonne to 12 lakh tonne due to lack of infra activities and finance. And, for India Cements, its monthly sale to these two states came down from 2.3 lakh tonne to 70,000 tonne a month, which was shocking for us,” said N Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director, India Cements.

The drop in volume impacted a drop of Rs30 crore in contribution, he added. Shares of India Cements Ltd were trading at Rs77.10 on BSE, down 1.15 per cent from the previous close.