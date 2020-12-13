  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘India can become global leader in advanced manufacturing’

By: |
December 13, 2020 9:04 AM

He said India has often struggled to grow manufacturing as a percentage of GDP and has highlighted issues like power, logistics, labour, high interest rates and regulatory overreach and interference for the same.

Underscoring the importance of investment in health, education and skills, Chandrasekaran said that Asia's miracle economies grew on the back of investment in these areas.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Group, said on Saturday that India today has an opportunity to become a global leader in research and development, science and technology, and most importantly in AI, advanced manufacturing and, therefore, the next set of products and services.

Underscoring the importance of investment in health, education and skills, Chandrasekaran said that Asia’s miracle economies grew on the back of investment in these areas. “When we look back to the Asian miracle economies of the past few decades, we are often pre-occupied with their strategy of manufacturing-led export growth. What if the miracle was not this strategy, but rather the tremendous investments they made in health, education and skill in their economies? The outcome was their ability to capitalise on the world’s demand for manufactured goods,” he said at FICCI’s 93rd annual convention.

Related News

He said India has often struggled to grow manufacturing as a percentage of GDP and has highlighted issues like power, logistics, labour, high interest rates and regulatory overreach and interference for the same. However, in the future, he said, this needs to be put behind and the industry needs to start acting by visioning at scale to become a pivot to the new world order.

“If you have to realise the idea that 2020s belong to India, we need a new focus on talent, we need to enable data and bandwidth and we need to be part of the new regulatory standards,” he said.

Chandrasekaran also said that there has to be a collaborative role between the industry and the government. While the industry should be bold and start visioning all project at scale, the government should enable this partnership and made India ready to participate in this new world. “It (government) should ensure that every village has sufficient bandwidth, affordable data and establish the regularory standards that are required on data privacy, data residency, data localisation and taxation in general,” he said.

He added that India needs to reimagine the whole technology blueprint nationwide. For this, it is vital that technologies like robotics and AI become part of the mainstay of manufacturing. “We need to recognise the fact that tech, manufacturing and energy are converging in the creation of new platform and new ecosystems,” he said.

He also highlighted that if India’s first plan for 21st century’s growth is digital, the second plan is the new approach to global value chains.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ‘India can become global leader in advanced manufacturing’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FICCI Meeting: Satya Nadella bets big on AI and other digital tech
2Seafloor deposits of minerals could soon become commercially available amid concerns over deep-sea mining
3From Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi to Oppo, every tech giant is bringing the foldable smartphone back