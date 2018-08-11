​​​
  3. Independence Day sale 2018: After Flipkart and Amazon, Reliance announces ‘Digital India sale’ till 15th August – check deals and discounts

Independence Day sale 2018: After Flipkart and Amazon, Reliance announces ‘Digital India sale’ till 15th August – check deals and discounts

Reliance Digital Independence Day sale 2018: The discounts range in products from televisions and washing machines to mobiles and tablets. Reliance Digital is offering massive cashback on cards of leading banks.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: August 11, 2018 2:50 PM
independence day sale 2018, independence day sale, independence day sale 2018 india, independence day sale reliance , reliance digital, digital india sale, reliance digital 2018 Independence Day sale 2018: This Independence Day, shop for all your electronic appliances with discounts and get cash back online!

Independence Day sale 2018: This Independence Day, shop for all your electronic appliances with discounts and get cash back online! Reliance Digital is bringing the “Digital India Sale” from August 11 to 15 August. The discounts range in products from televisions and washing machines to mobiles and tablets. Reliance Digital is offering massive cashback on cards of leading banks like CitiBank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Customers can avail a 10 per cent cash back on purchases made on all leading debit & credit cards. According to the Reliance Digital website, customers can get a discount or cashback of Rs 2000 on a minimum transaction of Rs 10000 online.

 

However, in a special deal for customers who purchase electronic items from stores, they get multiple finance options as they pick any product at Re 1. These options are available on Bajaj Finserv, Capital First, HDFC Bank and HDFC Financial Services.

Reliance Digital is also offering Zero rupee down payment schemes on purchases. Apart from online, the offer will be available across all Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in around 800 stores across India.

Reliance is offering this deal across all categories, including HD LED TVs starting at Rs 10,990; laptops with freebies such as All-in-one printer & soundbar, refrigerators starting at Rs 11,490, Washing Machine starting at Rs 10,490 & great deals on Mobiles & Accessories. With resQ as its service arm, consumers are assured of seamless delivery & free installation service. With resQ as its service arm, consumers are assured of seamless delivery & free installation service. Reliance resQ ensures that customers get uninterrupted service from the devices and appliances with maintenance services.

The Reliance Digital store defines grandeur and is one stop for all electronics needs. Reliance Digital serves 4000 products spread across 200 international and national brands. The complete range of consumer electronics like the latest LED & LCD TVs, Home Theatres, Digital Cameras as well as Mobile phones, IT & Accessories under one roof!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top