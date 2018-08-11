Independence Day sale 2018: After Flipkart and Amazon, Reliance announces ‘Digital India sale’ till 15th August – check deals and discounts

Independence Day sale 2018: This Independence Day, shop for all your electronic appliances with discounts and get cash back online!

Independence Day sale 2018: This Independence Day, shop for all your electronic appliances with discounts and get cash back online! Reliance Digital is bringing the “Digital India Sale” from August 11 to 15 August. The discounts range in products from televisions and washing machines to mobiles and tablets. Reliance Digital is offering massive cashback on cards of leading banks like CitiBank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Customers can avail a 10 per cent cash back on purchases made on all leading debit & credit cards. According to the Reliance Digital website, customers can get a discount or cashback of Rs 2000 on a minimum transaction of Rs 10000 online.

India! Taiyaar hojao sabse bade electronics sale ke liye. Get exciting deals & cashback on all your desired gadgets kuyki ab sabko milegi #MehengaaiSeAzaadi at the Digital India Sale from 11th to 15th August. Head to your nearest Reliance Digital store! https://t.co/pBi2wcsCmo pic.twitter.com/9re4ztBhuS — Reliance Digital (@RelianceDigital) August 10, 2018

However, in a special deal for customers who purchase electronic items from stores, they get multiple finance options as they pick any product at Re 1. These options are available on Bajaj Finserv, Capital First, HDFC Bank and HDFC Financial Services.

Reliance Digital is also offering Zero rupee down payment schemes on purchases. Apart from online, the offer will be available across all Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in around 800 stores across India.

Reliance is offering this deal across all categories, including HD LED TVs starting at Rs 10,990; laptops with freebies such as All-in-one printer & soundbar, refrigerators starting at Rs 11,490, Washing Machine starting at Rs 10,490 & great deals on Mobiles & Accessories. With resQ as its service arm, consumers are assured of seamless delivery & free installation service. With resQ as its service arm, consumers are assured of seamless delivery & free installation service. Reliance resQ ensures that customers get uninterrupted service from the devices and appliances with maintenance services.

The Reliance Digital store defines grandeur and is one stop for all electronics needs. Reliance Digital serves 4000 products spread across 200 international and national brands. The complete range of consumer electronics like the latest LED & LCD TVs, Home Theatres, Digital Cameras as well as Mobile phones, IT & Accessories under one roof!